The Fly Pink Disc Golf Tournament comes to Hickory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re wrapping up the month of September and October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Soon, golf discs will be flying at Glenn Hilton Jr. Memorial Park in Hickory to help raise awareness and the Fly Pink Disc Golf Tournament.

Lance Riddile the events coordinator for City of Hickory Parks joined QC@3 to talk about the fundraiser.

The tournament will take place Saturday, October 1, starting at 9 a.m., at Glenn Hilton Jr. Memorial Park, located at 2000 Sixth Street NW in Hickory.

Cash payouts will be awarded to the top 25 percent in the advanced, intermediate, and women’s divisions. There will be a $5 ace pool with 50 percent payout, as well as closest to the pin on every hole.

Register online at HERE.

