Muggsy Bogues Celebrity Golf Classic tees off at The Club at Longview It's the signature fundraiser of the Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Every year, former Charlotte Hornet and beloved community member Muggsy Bogues gets some of his best friends together for a round of golf.

But it’s not just a regular day out on the course.

Monday was the fourth annual Muggsy Bogues Celebrity Golf Classic, the signature fundraiser of the Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation.

QC Life’s Kristen Miranda was at The Club at Longview in Union County with more. She also had an opportunity to talk with Spud Webb about why he comes out to support Muggsy.

