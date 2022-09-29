Celebrating National Coffee Day with a visit to The Pour Farmer’s coffee trailer The company logo for The Pour Farmer is “our coffee refuses to be ordinary.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This is perfect for National Coffee Day! A trailer dedicated to serving coffee pulled into our parking lot.

But the owners didn’t just buy the trailer; they built it themselves. So, we had to check it out!

The company logo for The Pour Farmer is “our coffee refuses to be ordinary,” and they have such offerings as Oak Barrel, Hickory Smoke, Maple Pancake and Elderflower.

Watch the video above for more on The Pour Farmer coffee trailer.

You may also like: 3 Courses: Edible landscapes, meeting local chefs, a delectable dish from The Artisan’s Palate

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.