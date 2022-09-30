‘Apples for Angels’ cider stands to benefit Charlotte Angels Those apple cider stands can benefit Charlotte Angels, which provides support to foster families and children in our community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You’ve got lemonade stands in the summer, so how about apple cider stands in the fall?

It’s easy to set up and you can do it for a good cause!

Over half of foster homes close within the first year due to the lack of support. Not only do the children experience the initial trauma of being removed from their home, but they then experience another layer of trauma if they are forced to move to another home or homes.

Charlotte Angels steps in to make sure these homes can stay open, providing stability and consistency.

Nicole Hanks and Camille Maara with Charlotte Angels talked with us about how families and individuals can host an apple cider stand to benefit the organization.

