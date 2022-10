Bright Blessings is helping local kids with items and toys Melissa Tamez, the development manager joined QC@3 to talk more about making a difference.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Making a difference for kids here in the Queen City and the surrounding areas is a local group called Bright Blessings, They are calling for your help to brighten lives.

Melissa Tamez, the development manager joined QC@3 to talk more about making a difference.

She talks about the mission, who they serve, opportunities and the Gala on Oct. 8.

You might also like: ‘Apples for Angels’ cider stands to benefit Charlotte Angels

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.