Habitat for Humanity continues The Carter Work Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A BIG project to build lots of homes is coming to Charlotte and it is bringing along some celebrity builders.

Habitat for Humanity’s 37th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project will take place Oct. 1-6 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Homeowners will work alongside Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Habitat staff, and hundreds of volunteers to build 20 new single-family homes during the week.

The homes are being constructed as part of a 39-home development called The Meadows at Plato Price.

Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region broke ground on the project in June and infrastructure is currently underway.

