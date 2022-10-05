Turning a passion for art into a blessing for others A local teen is giving back and doing so thanks to a passion he found at an early age.

It’s a local organization that serves homeless and impoverished children across six counties, from birthday parties and gifts to literacy programs and even providing moms-to-be with items babies need.

Bright Blessings has a gala coming up this weekend at The Fillmore.

There are still a few tickets left and you can also volunteer.

The gala includes an auction and one of the items being auctioned off was made by a local teen who is giving back and doing so thanks to a passion he found at an early age.

