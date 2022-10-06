Supporting families from pregnancy through postpartum Cynthia Wood is the co-founder of Mind Body Baby and joined us on QC@3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether it’s your first, second or fifth child, anytime you have a new baby there’s an adjustment period.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed but there is help.

Cynthia Wood is the co-founder of Mind Body Baby and joined us on QC Morning.

Mind Body Baby is a Charlotte-based nonprofit committed to supporting families from pregnancy through the postpartum journey with education, resources and social support.

The 5th annual Nurturing Parenthood Event is an opportunity for new and expecting families to learn about local resources and troubleshoot current struggles with perinatal professionals in a social, infant/toddler-friendly environment.

This takes place on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at NoDa Brewing.

Also Read: Get more out of your pocket change with Coinfully

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.