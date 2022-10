Charlotte’s newest Tacos el Flacko Food Truck! The newest food truck in Charlotte is serving breakfast and dinner Monday-Sunday! It is owned by siblings Nason, Mara and Cesar Gonzalez.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Want some fresh tacos?

The newest food truck in Charlotte is serving breakfast and dinner Monday-Sunday! It is owned by siblings Nason, Mara and Cesar Gonzalez.

The food truck is called Tacos el Flacko Food Truck.

They also have Mexican fruit juice, hot chocolate and coffee. Tacos are $3.50.

The Gonzalez’s parents had a food truck of their own in Charlotte from 2003-14.

Also Read: Learning how to make Ube concha sandwiches

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.