Learning how to make Ube concha sandwiches This morning we are learning how to make a dessert you may not have heard about before.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This morning we are learning how to make a dessert you may not have heard about before and we’re doing it with an ingredient that has become very popular over the last few years.

Concha, which means shell in Spanish, is one of the most popular Mexican sweet breads.

Then there’s Ube, which is a purple yam from the Philippines.

Norman Zuniga is the owner of Dulce Dreams Cafe. She showed us to make an Ube concha sandwich.

You may also like: Taste Fall with this lobster dumpling recipe

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.