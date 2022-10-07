Order arts: local art delivery system is launching

Art Cart delivers art while you eat In November, you can use Art Cart NoDa to order art from participating locations such as The Evening MuseMac, Tabby Cat Cafe, and The Dog Cafe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Art Cart NoDa created by, Matt Alvis, is an art delivery service that lets you order art from your favorite bar or restaurant.

Using Art Cart NoDa is pretty straightforward.

“You go in, have a seat, scan a QR code and shop from 20 different NoDa artists and we’ll bring it to you while you have your cocktails or dinner,” Alvis says. “There are stores that are in-between use right now that have agreed to let me display my art in those windows, so there’s out-facing art out there.”

Charlotte Creative cultivated opportunities for artists to soar in art distribution during the pandemic.

Matt Olin, with Charlotte Creative, emphasizes businesses like Art Car’s impact on local creative exposure and giving artists a platform.

“It’s just another way to bring innovation to how we uplift the Charlotte creative community here,” Olin says. “Create the conditions where they can actually sell their work and survive.”

In November, you can use Art Cart NoDa to order art from participating locations such as The Evening MuseMac, Tabby Cat Cafe, and The Dog Cafe. Have your art delivered to your apartment with next-day delivery only at the Mercury NoDa Apartments leasing office.

Check out the artists behind the art and upcoming information at Tough Ass Crew Gallery NoDa | TAC Gallery.

