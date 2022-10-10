How to make tasty 72-hour braised short rib in 6 steps How to make tasty 72-hour braised short rib in 6 steps (Golden Owl Tavern)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Andres Prussing, the executive chef at Golden Owl Tavern, joined us in the QC Kitchen to share a tasty dish! It’s a 72-hour braised short rib and you can snag the recipe to make for your family.

Here’s how.

What you’ll need:

2 pounds of boneless short ribs cut in 4 pieces

1 white onion, peeled and chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

1 celery head, chopped

1 garlic head

2 tbsp of tomato paste

1 bottle of port wine

2 cups of demi-glaze or beef broth

1 sprig of thyme

1 sprig of rosemary

2 bay leaves

2 tbsp of peppercorn

Salt and pepper

Celery Root Puree:

1 celery root peeled and chopped

1 shallot chopped

2 cups of water1 cup of heavy cream

Salt and pepper

Herb Salad:

Arugula

Everything Bagel seasoning

Lemon dressing

How to make in 6 steps:

1. Season short ribs with salt and pepper and sear every side.

2. In a large pot with a little oil sauteed the vegetables, add tomato paste and cook for 5 minutes.

3. Pour in wine and demi glaze and bring to a boil. Add aromatics then add short rib and start simmering for 72 hours or until the short rib is tender.

4. In another pot add water, a pinch of salt, heavy cream, shallot, and celery root. Bring to a simmer and cook until the celery root is soft.

5. Strain celery root and reserve liquid. Blend until smooth and add the cooking liquid as necessary.

6. Serve puree, short rib with the reduced sauce and topped with herb and seed salad.

Enjoy!

