Babies and Bumps event educates and empowers new and soon-to-be parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) -Babies are cute, but need a lot of care. Babies and Bumps is a community-centered event designed to educate and encourage parents.

The first annual event hits Charlotte this week at the Embassy Suites Charlotte Ayrsley. They plant roots and come back next year. However, Babies and Bumps have organized over 30 events in the past decade.

Monica Infante, founder of Babies and Bumps says it’s way more than an expo.

“We’re highly intentional about who we invite,” Infante says.“We try to have a cross-section of organizations that represent who’s there for support in the birthing community.”

The event is open to people of different affiliations and generations.

Along with expanding to new places, Babies and bumps are excited about its partnership with Jamie Grayson to bring Baby Registry Lab to fall events. He’s a baby gear expert and child passenger safety technician. Parents can discover safety practices and create lists for their registry.

There is over $6,000 worth of prizes, too! A charity raffle to benefit WakeMed Mothers’ Milk Bank will also be in attendance.

