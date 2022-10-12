What to know about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid This week is all about paying for school.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - From filling out applications to applying for financial aid to making a decision on where to go, there’s a lot that goes into applying to college.

October is Countdown to College Month in North Carolina, with each week focusing on a different part of the process.

Now is the time to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as FAFSA.

Timeka Ruffin, an ambassador for the College Foundation of North Carolina, talked more about how to apply.

