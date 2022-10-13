Grandfather Mountain provides stunning view of fall colors The rain has moved out and it’s going to be a great weekend to head up to the mountains.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The rain has moved out and it's going to be a great weekend to head up to the mountains.

It’s also perfect timing, as this is the peak fall foliage time!

Grandfather Mountain provides an amazing vantage point for views of fall color working its way down the mountainside and into the Piedmont.

Plus, even if folks miss the peak, the mountain’s dramatic elevation change means it has an extended leaf-peeping season!

Landis Taylor with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation joined us to talk more about the fall colors.

