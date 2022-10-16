Take a behind the scenes look at ‘Titanic the Musical’ with Charlotte is Creative

Take a behind the scenes look at 'Titanic the Musical' The original Broadway musical opened 25 years ago and won five Tony awards.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QC Life) - Like many during the pandemic, Zack Tarlton picked up a new hobby.

Beginning in March 2020, Tarlton started livestreaming theatrical projects, calling them ‘Quarantine Concerts.’

Now, two and a half years later, he is leading live shows, the first of which was ‘Tick, Tick Boom’ in 2021.

Another show Tarlton has picked up is ‘Titanic the Musical.’

The original version of the performance opened in 1997 and won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Tarlton and Charlotte is Creative’s Tim Miner joined the show to talk more about the show.

Related: Charlotte is Creative reviews results from its creative survey

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.