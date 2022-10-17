New class to be inducted into the N.C. Music Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week, a new class will be inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.
The inductees are:
- Grammy award winner Stephanie Mills
- Six-time Grammy nominee Nnenna Freelon
- Chic’s co-founder and legendary producer the late Bernard Edwards
- Gospel icon Janet Paschel
- Late country pioneer Charlie Poole
The induction ceremony is Thursday, Oct. 20. Veronica Cordle, executive director of the N.C. Music Hall of Fame, stopped by QC Morning for more on this year’s ceremony.
