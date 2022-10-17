New class to be inducted into the N.C. Music Hall of Fame The induction ceremony is Thursday, Oct. 20.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week, a new class will be inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

The inductees are:

Grammy award winner Stephanie Mills

Six-time Grammy nominee Nnenna Freelon

Chic’s co-founder and legendary producer the late Bernard Edwards

Gospel icon Janet Paschel

Late country pioneer Charlie Poole

The induction ceremony is Thursday, Oct. 20. Veronica Cordle, executive director of the N.C. Music Hall of Fame, stopped by QC Morning for more on this year’s ceremony.

