Turning Charlotte green: Celebrate ‘Niner Nation Week’ ahead of homecoming game against FIU Niner Nation Week kicks off Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether it’s high school or college, homecoming is always a big celebration!

For UNC Charlotte, it means turning the entire city green!

Niner Nation Week kicks off Monday. The week-long celebration includes:

Pep rally and celebration

10 Under 10 Awards recognizing 10 alumni who have graduated in the past 10 years and are making an impact in their communities

Homecoming Friday Fest Block Party

Tailgating ahead of the Oct. 22 homecoming game against the FIU Panthers

Obviously, there is a lot of cool stuff going on and we wanted to know more! So, we had Frenchie Brown, president of the UNC Charlotte Alumni Board of Directors, on QC Morning to talk with us.

Niner Nation Week kicks off today! Frenchie Brown, President of the @unccharlotte Alumni Board of Directors talks to @MaryKingTV about the cool events this week! #UNCC #CLT #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/LCpIHKiirZ — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) October 17, 2022

Watch the video above for all things Niner Nation Week!

