Celebrate historical black culture at Johnson C. Smith University Homecoming

JCSU Homecoming is holding in-person events after three years JCSU continues their love for the institution by honoring old traditions and creating new ones too.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Johnson C. Smith University is hosting Homecoming Week from Oct. 15 through 23, 2022.

“A Smitherent World” is this year’s theme, a word plays off of “A Different World,” a sitcom spin-off of The Cosby Show which centered on the fictional HBCU Hillman College.

JCSU continues its love for the institution by honoring old traditions and creating new ones.

“This all about our students and, of course, our alums who have longed to come back,” Dr. David Haywood, senior vice president of student affairs, said. “With our theme “Smitherent World” we pay homage to our favorite show “A different world’ and celebrate all that is HBCU.”

Homecoming kicks off with vendors, a pep rally to celebrate the football team, and a parade Saturday.

There are more events to enjoy at https://www.jcsu.edu/homecoming-2022/homecoming-schedule.

Related: Turning Charlotte green: Celebrate ‘Niner Nation Week’ ahead of the homecoming game against FIU

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.