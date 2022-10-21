Meeting Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s first-ever Paige Johnston Thomas Directing Assistantship recipient

Meeting the first-ever Paige Johnston Thomas Directing Assistantship recipient She’s a graduate of UNC Greensboro, an actress, a playwright, a director and an author.

Lakeetha Blakeney is the first-ever recipient of the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s new Paige Johnston Thomas Directing Assistantship.

It was created in memory of Paige Johnston Thomas and gives young artists access and hands-on education and experience.

Lakeetha will assist Children’s Theater of Charlotte directors in three upcoming shows this season.

She’s a graduate of UNC Greensboro, an actress, a playwright, a director and an author.

