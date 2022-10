Getting a look inside the High Point fall market Marie Cloud, the owner of Indigo Pruitt Design Studio, stopped by last week to talk about the expected trends.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The fall market is underway in High Point.

We always talk about the trends coming out of the market, but we never get to actually see what’s going on inside all of those showrooms.

Until now.

Marie Cloud, the owner of Indigo Pruitt Design Studio, stopped by last week to talk about the expected trends.

Now, she’s showing us what’s really there at the market.

You may also like: Home trends to look for this fall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.