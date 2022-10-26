New ground: Tarheel Trailblazers reveals new biking trail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Bike lovers, you have new ground to tread! Tarheel Trailblazers, (THTB) is unveiling a new biking trail that is currently in a soft open phase but will have a grand opening later this week.
The nonprofit began as a local group of bike enthusiasts in 1990 but was recognized as tax-exempt in 97′.
Trailblazers steward 21 different trail systems with almost 200 miles of trails, including city parks, county parks, state parks, and a national forest.
The new trail is opening in Airline Bike Park.
You can start things off with a five-mile single track for beginners. Check out the many other trails and options at Trailforks.com.
