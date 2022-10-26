‘Santiago Strong’ honors local boy’s memory, fights for families facing cancer battle

The mission of the SantiagoStrong Foundation The SantiagoStrong Foundation was created in honor of Eric and Cynthia Buther’s son, Santiago, who fought DIPG, a pediatric terminal brain cancer for two years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Three years ago on WBTV, we introduced you to then-8-year-old Santiago Buther of Lancaster County, S.C.

A video of Santiago was making the rounds on social media after an inspirational moment at his elementary school’s fun run. Santiago was fighting the terminal brain cancer DIPG and was in a wheelchair.

In that moment, he ditched his wheelchair and finished the run to cheering classmates, teachers and staff.

In 2019, QC Life’s Mary King had the chance to speak with him and his parents about the moment and his cancer battle.

Sadly, Santiago passed away in January 2020. Since then, his parents have made it their mission to help other families facing a DIPG diagnosis.

They’re doing it through their foundation Santiago Strong, and you can partner with them for an upcoming event.

Mary caught up with Cynthia and Eric Buther on QC Morning to talk about their foundation and their upcoming team-up with Devil’s Logic Brewing for a mac & cheese cookoff on Nov. 5.

