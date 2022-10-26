Devilishly good! Devil’s Logic Brewing whips up their mac & beer cheese

Devil's Logic Brewing The team at Devil's Logic Brewing showed us how to make their mac & beer cheese. (Source: Devil's Logic Brewing)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The ‘Devil’s’ in the details, and it’s also in the mac & cheese!

Devil’s Logic Brewing in Charlotte is teaming up with the SantiagoStrong Foundation for a mac & cheese cookoff on Nov. 5.

Before the event, the team at Devil’s Logic was in the QC Kitchen to make their own mac & beer cheese! They also shared the recipe so you can make it at home!

This mac & beer cheese is bold, rich, creamy, and crushable! The two versions are exactly the same except for the beer used.

Mac & Beer Cheese

Prep Time : 10 minutes

: 10 minutes Cook Time : 20 minutes

: 20 minutes Total Time : 30 minutes

: 30 minutes Servings: 8

Ingredients:

½ can of “Crushing Pils” - US Beer Cup Gold Medal - German Pilsner ○ (or substitute with ½ can of “Kommunity” - World Beer Cup Silver Medal - German style Kolsch)

1 lb elbow macaroni

3 tbsp unsalted butter

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 cup heavy cream

1 tbsp Grey Poupon mustard

8 oz extra sharp white cheddar cheese (shredded from block)

8 oz Monterey Jack cheese (shredded from block)

4 oz cream cheese

1/2 tsp paprika

1 tsp salt more or less to taste (Topping)

Box of Ritz crackers

1 stick of salted butter

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to boil and season with salt. Cook pasta according to the box instructions. Drain completely once pasta is cooked

While pasta is cooking, make the beer cheese sauce

Prepare the ingredients before starting to cook the sauce because this is a fast recipe, and you will want to have the ingredients next to you. Measure the ingredients and grate the cheese

Melt butter over medium heat and whisk in flour until smooth

Start pouring in beer while slowly whisking. Let the mixture come to a simmer

Whisk in milk, mustard, salt, and paprika

Add cheese a handful at a time while slowly and constantly stirring

Once all cheese is melted and smooth, add pasta. Stir until all completely combined

Put ritz crackers in a 1-gallon Ziplock bag and crush crackers until in small pieces. Add melted butter and mix until the mixture is consistent

Pour into a baking dish, cover with Ritz topping, and bake at 375 for 20 minutes

**Optional** To get a lightly browned finish on the top you can change to the low broil setting checking every 30 seconds for two to four minutes. Timing depends on your oven. Watch closely!

You may also like: Pairing a sweet charcuterie board with bourbon

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.