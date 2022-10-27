“Dear Evan Hansen” musical is back in Charlotte

Dear Evan Hansen is back in Charlotte ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ will make its return to Charlotte from Wednesday through Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ will make its return to Charlotte from Wednesday through Saturday. The musical tells the story of a letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie never meant to be said, and a life Evan never thought he could have.

The Washington Post called the musical “Theatrical magic.” The New York Times calls it “a breathtaking knockout of a musical.

A special edition coffee table book authored by Levenson, Pasek and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories, and a fully annotated script by the authors.

Alaina Anderson makes her deputation as Zoe Murphy! Anderson’s previous roles include Aldonza (Man of La Mancha), Wendla (Spring Awakening), Cinderella (Into The Woods), and Nina (In The Heights).

Don’t miss out on a classic! Tickets are available at blumenthalarts.org.

Also: Meeting Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s first-ever Paige Johnston Thomas Directing Assistantship recipient

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.