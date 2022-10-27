Rock out with We Rock Charlotte

Rock on with Rock Roulette You can join a camp, try music courses, and go to events to see how individuals use music for self-expression.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Unleash your inner rock star while also supporting a wonderful organization. A chapter of the Girls Rock Camp Alliance, We Rock Charlotte is a nonprofit organization that inspires gender-marginalized people to create their own music in group space.

We Rock Charlotte was awarded almost $9,000 from the Unrestricted Operating Grants from the Infusion Fund to 51 local arts and culture groups.

