Charlotte’s Autism Speaks Walk happening Saturday at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In the United States, autism affects one in every 44 children and one in every 45 adults.

That’s why the work being done by organizations like Autism Speaks to bring awareness and provide resources and advocacy is so important.

The Autism Speaks Walk is happening Saturday at Truist Field, and it’s being emceed by WBTV’s own Rachel Coulter.

Registration and check-in opens at 9 a.m., while the walk starts at 10 a.m. You still have time to sign up!

Volunteer Dan Johnson and his Tyler joined us to talk more about the walk and the mission of Autism Speaks.

