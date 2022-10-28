Halloween fun! Sweet Street Trunk-or-Treat Festival back in Kannapolis Local churches, businesses and organizations partner with Outside the Lines Ministries for the event.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QC Life) - A fun Kannapolis event is returning for Halloween!

Sweet Street Trunk-or-Treat Festival is held annually in downtown Kannapolis on Halloween night to provide a fun, safe, family-friendly event.

Local churches, businesses and organizations partner with Outside the Lines Ministries for the event, which has grown from 1,500 people the first year in 2015 to 8,000 in 2021.

It runs from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, along North Research Campus Drive.

Watch the video above for more on this year’s Sweet Street.

