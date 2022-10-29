See Charlotte in a new way with Biketober Fest

Enjoy Charlotte without driving this Biketober Fest See the city in a fun new way this Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Want to explore Charlotte in a relaxing, fun way?

Biketober Fest allows participants to bike, walk and/or use public transportation throughout the city to visit curated destinations while collecting stamps in an event passport. Biketober Fest is Sustain Charlotte’s biggest fundraiser event that encourages bicycling for a healthier lifestyle.

The more stamps you collect, the greater chance you have of winning some amazing prizes at our after-party with live music, giveaways, and an exclusive collaboration beer with Triple C Brewing!

Tickets sell for $35 for bike only and bike, run or walk registration.

The route begins and ends at Triple C Brewing Co. in Southend. Explore the streets, parks, and businesses of uptown, Southend, midtown, Sedgefield, Dilworth, and some Historic West End neighborhoods.

Route options include a long route of 12 miles and a short route of four miles.

