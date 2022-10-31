Quick and easy hairstyles for your Halloween costume

Creating spooky Halloween hairstyles Halloween is here and maybe you forgot your costume or just don’t feel like dressing up.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Halloween is here and maybe you forgot your costume or just don’t feel like dressing up.

Ethan Matthew Mayo, a hairstylist at Spellbound Salon, stopped by QC@3 to teach us some quick and easy spooky hairstyles.

Halloween Hair (WBTV)

He shows us a ghost bun and cat ear hairstyles plus much more. If you don’t get to it this year, there is always next!

