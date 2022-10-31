Quick and easy hairstyles for your Halloween costume

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Halloween is here and maybe you forgot your costume or just don’t feel like dressing up.
We have the perfect way to spice up your look.
Ethan Matthew Mayo, a hairstylist at Spellbound Salon, stopped by QC@3 to teach us some quick and easy spooky hairstyles.
He shows us a ghost bun and cat ear hairstyles plus much more. If you don’t get to it this year, there is always next!
