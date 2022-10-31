Last-minute trick-or-treat bags to hold all that candy! One is the mummy tote bag.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether your kid’s trick-or-treat bucket broke, got thrown out or you just forgot to pick one up, we’re making some fun, last-minute bags to hold all that candy.

First up, the mummy tote bag.

Just grab any canvas bag you have - whatever color - and some gauze. You can add some googly eyes as well.

Just wrap the gauze around the bag as much as you want and then hot glue the eyes.

You can also find a solid color gift bag. Or, if you have a brown paper bag, that works too!

You can even pick one up at the Dollar Store really quick and draw whatever Halloween theme you want - a jack-o-lantern, a ghost, whatever.

