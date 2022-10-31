Celebrate Halloween, National Candy Apple Day with deconstructed candied apples It’s Halloween and National Candy Apple Day, so we’ve got the perfect treat!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s Halloween and National Candy Apple Day, so we’ve got the perfect treat!

Yvette Kerns, owner of Petite Cook Charlotte, dropped by to show us how to make deconstructed candied apples!

Ingredients:

2 Green Apples 🍏

2 Red Apples 🍎

1 10 oz bag Ghirardelli white melting wafers

1 10 oz bag Ghirardelli milk chocolate melting wafers

1 16 oz bottle Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel Sauce

1 jar of Your Charlotte Bartender Farm to Bar Honey

1 box Fruity Pebbles cereal

1 box orange Rice Krispies

1 bag sweetened coconut

1 pack Oreo cookies

1 container Nonpareils sprinkles

1 bag miniature marshmallows

1 box Honey Maid Graham Cracker crumbs

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup of crushed pecans or walnuts

Instructions:

Wash and slice the apples into wedges. Place 3.25-inch toothpicks into each apple wedge

Melt wafers in a microwave-safe container for 30 seconds and stir, and if not completely melted continue to microwave for 15-second intervals

Dredge and cover each wedge in melted white or milk chocolate

Place each topping in its own container and cover the apple wedge in the toppings of choice. You can have fun with this and use other toppings not listed in this recipe

Lay gently onto a platter or tray let set and enjoy. You can opt to drizzle the apples with salted caramel sauce or honey

Now eat and enjoy!!!

