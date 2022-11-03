Health dietitian’s pathway to fertility

Ways diet can affect your fertility Fad diets for fertility are common.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A lot goes into making a healthy baby. The right diet is a good start, but dietitian McKenzie Caldwell has tips for avoiding fad dieting.

“People are actually surprised by how basic a diet can be. What we want to do is come back to the basics and see what the science is actually saying,” Caldwell said.

Fad diets are common and are recommended by health providers in some cases. Caldwell says that undereating and overexercising can be harmful to reproductive health as well. This habit can lead to eating disorders and inflammation.

Caldwell’s practice Feed Your Zest guilds women of all afflictions through their fertility journey. Feed your Zest offers couples nutrition courses and group fertility and pregnancy courses.

Caldwell offers a free guild to easy snacks for fertility and pregnancy! Sign up for the email letter on the website.

