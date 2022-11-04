PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” coming to Charlotte

PAW Patrol Live! stops by for QC Morning "The Great Pirate Adventure" is coming to the Ovens Auditorium Nov. 5 and 6.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - PAW Patrol’s Ryder and Chase stopped by the QC Life studios to talk about the upcoming performance of PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure.”

“If you’re prepared to see your heroes come to life, you’re going to have a really good time,” said Tommy Waddell, the show’s spokesperson.

Kids are allowed to sing and dance along with the show, which will be interactive.

And there will be a guest appearance by a special pup. You’ll have to see the show to find out who!

PAW Patrol Live shows may contain flashing lights and spotlights, as well as confetti toward the end of the show.

There will be shows Nov. 5 and 6.

Tickets start at $25 for general admission and Very Important Pup Packages are available, too. To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit pawpatrollive.com.

