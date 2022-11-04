Soar in the 2022 Warbird over Monroe Air Show

The 15th annual Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show is here This year, helicopter rides will be available for purchase in a UH-1 Huey and AH-1 Cobra.

MONROE, N.C. (QC Life) - The warbirds are back! The 2022 Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show will be held Nov. 12 and 13 at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport on Airport Road.

The weekend pays homage to the men and women who’ve served this country.

“Giving people that opportunity to come together as a group and honor veterans,” Pete Hovanec with Director of Communications and Tourism, City of Monroe said.

Attendees can get up close to the vintage aircraft, talk to the pilots, and see the amazing aerobatic and pyrotechnic displays.

The show has over 30 vendors on site with food and drink options, along with military memorabilia, nonprofits, and other vendors.

The show will happen rain or shine. Parking is free.

Coolers, smoking, and pets, with the exception of service dogs, are not permitted. However, guests can bring folding chairs or blankets for the seating and cameras.

