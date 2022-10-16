The River Room shows continuing growth in Christmas Town USA

Exploring the River Room in McAdenville The River Room is an example of the growth in the area known as Christmas Town USA.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QC Life) - McAdenville was once known as a mill town, and later became known as Christmas Town USA thanks to its yearly holiday light tradition.

Now, recent growth in the area has helped define it even more as it looks to the past to help grow its future.

The River Room is an example of that with a mission that goes beyond just a place to gather.

QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers takes us to the new home of the Catawba Riverkeeper.

