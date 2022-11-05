Challenge your art skills with Inktober

Create and collaborate original art with Inktober The drawing challenges happen every day in October.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Inktober is a global challenge where illustrators create original artwork and post it to social media daily from Oct. 1 through the 31st.

Jake Summerour is an engineer in the day, but an artist at night.

“It’s such an interactive process with other artists all over the world,” said Summerour. “Everybody is working on the same word, so it’s cool to share and then explore everyone else’s piece. It’s incredibly supportive as we’re all just trying to get through it together.”

Summerour has created many Inktober pieces.

There are two free ways to join the fun!

You can sign up for the 31 days and 31 drawings where you draw a picture every day, or you can draw and post every other day for 31 days.

Happy drawing!

