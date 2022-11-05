‘Out of the Darkness’ walk brings awareness to suicide prevention

Walk brings awareness to suicide prevention and resources The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's fundraising series strives to give financial support to keep the programs and services free of charge.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention NC Chapter is hosting the ‘Out Of The Darkness’ fundraiser for suicide prevention Saturday.

The walks provide significant financial support to keep the programs and services free of charge to help individuals and families affected by suicide.

There are several locations to register and walk around in North Carolina.

The metro Charlotte location surpassed its fundraising goal of $120,000 with $129,495. The metro Charlotte walk begins tomorrow at 2 p.m. See more details at here.

Also: Charlotte’s Autism Speaks Walk happening Saturday at Truist Field

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.