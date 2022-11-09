Support over three million people at the 2022 Walk to End Epilepsy

This weekend: Walk to End Epilepsy The event is free, and you can support over 3 million people living with epilepsy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Epilepsy Foundation Western NC affiliate is holding a “Walk to End Epilepsy” on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Whitewater center.

The walk is free and supports more than 3.4 million people living with epilepsy in the U.S.

The Western NC board strives to bring quality care, helpful resources, and a supportive community to all individuals living with epilepsy.

“We want people to know that they’re not alone and they have a community of physicians that are eager to help them,” Jess Harran with The Epilepsy Foundation said.

A team of neurologists will offer support and guidance, and a range of exhibitors providing Epilepsy resources, and fun activities for kids of all ages as well.

You can register a team or an individual here.

Also: ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk brings awareness to suicide prevention

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.