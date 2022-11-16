The Spartan Perk Coffee Shop is serving up more than just a drink

The Spartan Peak Coffee Shop is serving more than just a drink Special needs students at a school in Davidson are getting an opportunity to learn skills and interact with others while serving coffee.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local charter school is giving special needs students an opportunity to learn real-world skills in a perhaps unique, but also tasty, way.

The Spartan Perk Coffee Shop at the Community School of Davidson was launched by the school’s special education teachers, and has become a destination of sorts for regular education students, as well as those with special needs.

Special education students at the school run the coffee shop, giving them a chance to not only take and prepare drink orders, but also to learn life skills and give them a platform to interact with others.

Designed specifically for students at the school, patrons can order a variety of hot or cold coffees.

Missy Johnson and Sam McMillen spoke with QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers to talk more about the coffee shop’s purpose and mission.

Related: Evoke Coffee at CLT Hub is bringing good vibes to the community

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.