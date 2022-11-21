Chef Loo makes Coconut Pumpkin Panna Cotta with pecan whip cream Here are the ingredients for Coconut Pumpkin Panna Cotta with Pecan Whipped Cream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ahead of families and friends sitting down around the table for Thanksgiving, we’re joined by Chef Justin Loo, executive Chef of Fahrenheit Charlotte with a dish you’ll want to add to the dinner menu.

Here are the ingredients for Coconut Pumpkin Panna Cotta with Pecan Whipped Cream:

1 qt Coconut Milk

1 Cup Pumkin Puree

½ Cup Sugar

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp Cinnamon

½ tsp Nutmeg

2 Tbls Powdered Gelatin

You will need a medium size pot, on medium low heat to a very light simmer. Take the pot off the heat then add all dry ingredients stir together. Last add in your pumpkin puree stir until fully mixed. Set aside until cools down to the touch.

You can use any choice of serving visual: coffee mugs, martini glasses, rocks glass or small bowls. Once Panna Cotta cools, we can add to our serving visual and chill in the refrigerator for 24 hours.

For Pecan whip cream:

2 Cups Heavy Whipping Cream

½ cup Powder Sugar

¼ cup Candied Pecans (chopped)

Easiest way would be to use a Kitchen Aid but you can always do it with a whisk and a bowl. Add heavy whipping cream, powder sugar and chopped pecans to a mixer or bowl whisk or mix till cream if firm.

