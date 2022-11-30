Museum of Illusions in Charlotte opens in December

Museum of Illusions opens in December The Museum of Illusions is getting ready to open next month with a vortex tunnel, reverse room and other brain-tricking illusions.

Ahead of the fun, we’re learning what is behind the Museum’s tricks with Chief Illusionist Caleb Morgan.

Museum of Illusions opens to the public on December 9. Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell out. The location will be at 601 S. Tryon street in uptown Charlotte.

