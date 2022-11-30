Putting the finishing touches on our mason jar snow globes If you were watching QC Morning Tuesday, we started making mason jar snow globes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you were watching QC Morning Tuesday, we started making mason jar snow globes.

We covered the lids with ribbon/twine and used hot glue to glue the trees onto the lid.

Now comes the fun part; we’ve got our jars filled a little more than three-fourths of the way with water.

We also added some fun little jewels as well as about two ounces of clear glue before we gave it a stir.

Then, it’s time to add your glitter.

Finally, just put the lid on and make sure to twist it really tight.

You can also do these without water, or still use water but not glue anything down.

