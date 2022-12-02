'48 Hours' sheds light on a decades-old Florida cold case Linda Slaten was found murdered in her Florida home in 1981, causing her young sons to spend years living in fear.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In one of the show’s newest episodes, the ‘48 Hours’ crew will shed light on a decades-old cold case involving a Florida mother.

Linda Slaten, a mother of two, was murdered in her home in 1981. Her killed remained free for nearly 40 years until DNA evidence helped track them down. All the while, Slaten’s two young sons were left to live in fear.

Only recently did police discover that her killed had been close with the family - even having a picture of one of the son’s hanging in his home.

Jim Axelrod chatted with QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy to talk more about the episode.

You can catch the ‘48 Hours’ investigation on Saturday night at 10 p.m. on CBS. It will stream on Paramount+ the following day.

