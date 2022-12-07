Make your own plastic-cup ornaments to go on the Christmas tree If you're looking to fill out your Christmas trees, here's a quick and easy craft you can do with the entire family.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether you top your Christmas tree with a star or angel, choose multi-colored lights or white lights, every tree needs some ornaments.

When you hear ornaments, you usually think of Christmas but the tradition of decorating evergreen trees started in 16th-century Germany.

Trees were first thought to be trimmed with real apples to represent the tree of the forbidden fruit in the Bible and to celebrate the Winter Solstice.

Later in the 1800′s, Hans Greiner began making glass decorations and the popularity grew from there.

Although it’s up to the decorator on how many ornaments they put on their tree, according to Christmas Central there is a guideline.

For trees under nine feet, it is recommended 10 -15 standard-size ornaments per foot.

If your tree is nine feet or taller, it’s recommended to have 12-20 ornaments per foot.

The average ornament size is around 3 to 4 inches.

To help us fill out our Christmas trees, we’re learning a quick and easy craft you can do with the entire family.

How to make the plastic cup ornaments:

1. Draw with permanent markers on plastic cups.

2. Hole punch the cup.

3. Place on cookie sheet and put in 250° oven.

4. Turn the oven light on and watch until the cup shrinks down to a flat circle. Note that only the ornament in the middle of the cookie sheet will be completely flat.

5. Thread a string through the hole and hang.

