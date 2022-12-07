New Year, New Goals: Learn to set goals with a vision board With just weeks left in 2022, it's time to start thinking about goals for the new year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re enjoying the last few months of 2022 and soon we’ll be setting goals and heading into a new year.

But what better way to enter the new year than with a group of women who always have your back and encourage you to be your best self?

To help us decide on some new goals are Danielle Roberts and LaToya Polk Robinson of Women Of Purpose.

This is an opportunity you do not want to miss! Women of Purpose will be helping you create the ultimate vision board while entertaining and helping you Break Cycles that have prolonged your progress!

