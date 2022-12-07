‘Noel & Maria: Home for the Holidays’ coming to Monroe’s Dowd Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - What better way to get into the holiday spirit than with a Christmas concert?
Noel Freidline and Maria Howell have been performing together for 12 years.
They created a special Christmas show on the heels of a holiday album they released called “Merry Christmas, My Dear” in 2019.
That show is being performed Friday at 7 p.m. at the Dowd Center Theatre in Monroe. Tickets are still available.
The due stopped by QC Morning to talk about their holiday musical.
