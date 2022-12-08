Taking a stroll down ‘Gingerbread Lane’ at The Ballantyne Hotel Gingerbread Lane is open through Dec. 26 at The Ballantyne Hotel.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You can’t get through the holidays without gingerbread or, more specifically, gingerbread houses.

Even if your building and decorating skills aren’t up to par, there’s a place you go check out some amazing houses!

Gingerbread Lane is open through Dec. 26 at The Ballantyne Hotel. That’s where QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was Thursday morning.

Visiting Gingerbread Lane at the Ballantyne Hotel Even if your building and decorating skills aren’t up to par, there’s a place you go check out some amazing houses!

We’re live from Gingerbread Lane @BallantyneHotel ! The voting continues until December 26th! Come see these beautiful designs and grab some hot chocolate while you’re here! @cherylbrayboy @JohnCarterWBTV @MaryKingTV #holidays pic.twitter.com/SAPPg8VTzu — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) December 8, 2022

She explored the designs of amateur gingerbread houses and discussed what it takes to build such a cool creation.

Then, she saw the elaborate designs of the professional gingerbread houses and talked about what it takes to execute such an ornate and original design.

Watch the video above for our stroll down Gingerbread Lane!

Checking out the creations on Gingerbread Lane It runs through Dec. 26 at The Ballantyne Hotel.

You may also like: New Year, New Goals: Learn to set goals with a vision board

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.