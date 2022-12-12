Making our own gingerbread house in honor of National Gingerbread House Day Watch the videos to see how our gingerbread house fared!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Monday is National Gingerbread House Day.

We’ve talked about gingerbread houses, we’ve learned how to make the dough, and we’ve seen some amazing creations.

And now, we have to decorate our own.

Producer Heidi picked up a kit at the grocery store. It’s called the E-Z Build Gingerbread House, so in theory it should be easy to put together.

It even comes with a stand to hold the pieces up, and a roof holder.

