Celebrate Christmas with a ‘WARHOLiday Party’ at the Bechtler Museum in Uptown

Previewing the 'WARHOLiday Party' at the Bechtler Museum The 'WARHOLiday Party' is helping art-lovers get into the holiday spirit at the Bechtler Museum.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re an art-lover looking for a good way to spend a Wednesday night, the ‘WARHOLiday Party’ at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art could be the perfect activity for you.

Included as part of the ‘Wednesday Night Live’ series across several Charlotte-area museums, the program is dedicated to artist Andy Warhol’s affinity for the holidays and his fondness for creating works as holiday gifts for friends and colleagues.

While working as a commercial designer in the 1950s, Warhol made hundreds of personal Christmas drawings and greeting card graphics for clients.

During the holiday program, you can make your very own Warhol-inspired holiday craft, listen to holiday music as you sip on a festive cranberry holiday mule, or challenge your loved ones to a scavenger hunt throughout the galleries.

Todd Smith, the executive director of the Bechtler Museum, joined the show to talk more about the WARHOLiday Party.

